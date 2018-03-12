Govt only updating outlook, no planning - Padoan to EU (3)

Brussels, March 12 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis that the outgoing government in Rome will not make any significant economic policy decisions during a bilateral meeting, sources said Monday. The outgoing government is led by the Democratic Party (PD), which performed dismally in this month's general election which, however, failed to produce a clear winner. "The government is working exclusively on the tendential outlook, which includes updates on the basis of variations in the exogenous variables of the world economy and the new GDP projections. "So there will not be any programme hypotheses from the outgoing government because this is not the job of the outgoing government, but the next one". Padoan said he expected the EC to "facilitate the transition" towards a new government by waiting for it to be sworn in before expressing its verdict on Italy's public accounts.