Richest 5% have 30% of Italy wealth - BoI (3)

Rome, March 12 - Italy's richest 5% have 30% of the country's wealth, the Bank of Italy said Monday, reporting 2016 figures. The richest 30% of households had 75% of overall wealth, with a net average wealth of 510,000 euros. More than 40% of this quota is held by the richest 5%, which has an average net wealth of 1.3 million euros. The poorest 30% of households has 1% of the country's wealth.