Line not changing, we'll ask votes in parl'mt -Salvini (3)

Milan, March 12 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday the rightwing populist party's "line is not changing, and we'll ask for the votes" (to govern) in Italy's hung parliament. "We'll never go into government if we can't do what we want to do, cancel the Fornero (pension) law, control clandestine immigration and debate European treaties," Salvini said. Therefore, he said, the centre right alliance would "ask for the votes we need in parliament". The alliance also featuring Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party got 37% of the vote with the League becoming top party and Salvini its premier candidate - but falling short of the 40% needed to govern.