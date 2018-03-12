Slovak interior minister quits over slain mafia journo (3)

Rome, march 12 - Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak on Monday quit after mass protests linked to the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak who had been probing suspected links between Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia and the business and political community. "It is important that stability be maintained, so I have decided to resign from the posts of deputy premier and interior minister," Kalinak told a press conference. Kalinak resigned after the biggest street protests in decades in Slovak cities. Premier Robert Fico is hoping to keep his coalition government together after demonstrators demanded the resignation of his cabinet and a thorough investigation into Kuciak's death. His junior partner in government, the Most-Hid (Bridge) group, had demanded he dismiss Kalinak, a founding member of his Smer party, by Monday. Critics argued Kalinak, who oversaw the police as interior minister, could not guarantee an independent investigation into the killing of Kuciak and his fiancee. Kuciak's last, unfinished story was about the activities of the Calabria-based 'Ndrantheta mafia in Slovakia and their ties to people close to Fico, whose government is allegedly also linked to other corruption scandals.