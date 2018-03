Soccer: Sarri doesn't tell journo to f**k off because woman

Naples, March 12 - Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri became a target on social media after he said, when asked if a 0-0 draw to Inter hurt their title hopes, "you're a woman and you're pretty so I won't tell you to f**k off". The journalist, Titti Importa of Campania broadcaster Canale 21, said she had complained to the Azzurri manager and he had apologised. "I told him not to dare say such things and he said sorry," she said. Long-time Serie A leaders Napoli have dropped a point behind Juventus which can go four clear if they beat Atalanta on Wednesday in match that was cancelled due to snow.