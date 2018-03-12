Rome

Cut working hours to create jobs - M5S (3)

Without lowering pay, to cope with long-term robotization

Cut working hours to create jobs - M5S (3)

Rome, March 12 - Working hours should be cut without cutting pay to boost employment, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) labour minister candidate Pasquale Tridico said Monday. "The first step will be the reduction of working hours at wage parity, so as to increase employment and incentivise the productive reorganisation of businesses," said Tridico, who was announced like the other prospective M5S ministers before the March 4 general election where the M5S got 32% of the vote to become by far Italy's top party. The issue of creating jobs in Italy should be tackled "also from the longer-term standpoint of robotization, a challenge that cannot be left to the schizophrenia of the market, but must be managed politically, Tridico said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato

Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato

di Maurizio Licordari

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

L’appello disperato di Lorenzo Crespi

L’appello disperato di Lorenzo Crespi

di Costanza Villari

Auto pirata investe due pedoni sul corso Cavour

Auto pirata investe due pedoni sul corso Cavour, un arresto

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33