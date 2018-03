Sneak peek of Sorrentino's Berlusconi (4)

Rome, March 12 - A sneak peek was released Monday of Paolo Sorrentino's film about Silvio Berlusconi, Loro (Them), with the three-time ex-premier and media magnate being played by Paolo Sorvillo. Poolside parties, sex, an institutional meeting, soccer trophies in the living room, a sad Veronica Lario, his long-time and ex-wife, and even his dog Dudù feature in the preview. A northern Italian voice asks him: "Did you really expect to be the richest man in the country, and that everyone would love you madly too?" To which a voice identical to the ex-premier's says: "Yes, that's exactly what I expected". The film, expected to debut at Cannes, also features Riccardo Scamarcio, Chiara Iezzi, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Elena Sofia Ricci, Roberto Herlitzka, Ricky Memphis, Roberto De Francesco, Dario Cantarelli and Alessia Fabiani.