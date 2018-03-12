Two Pamela murder suspects to stay in jail (2)

Ancona

18-year-old's dismembered body found in two suitcases

Ancona, march 12 - An Ancona court on Monday ruled that two of the three Nigerians arrested over the murder of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old Roman woman whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases near Macerata in January, should stay in jail. The suspects are Desmond Lucky and Lucky Awelima, aged 22 and 27 respectively. They were arrested after the detention of another Nigerian, Innocent Oseghale, a 29-year-old who lived in the flat where the murder is thought to have taken place. The men are believed to have stabbed Mastropietro to death and cut up her body in the apartment in Macerata's Via Spalato. A fourth Nigerian is under investigation in relation to the murder but has not been arrested. A far-right extremist went on a racist shooting spree targeting migrants in Macerata following the Mastropietro case.

