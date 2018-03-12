Renzi says resigning as PD chief but not giving up (2)

Rome
12/03/2018
Rome, March 12 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that the fact he is resigning as Democratic Party (PD) leader after the centre-left group's dismal election showing does not mean his political battles are over. "I'm not giving up," Renzi said in his Enews ahead of a big meeting of the PD's directorate later on Monday. "I am resigning as PD secretary, as is right after a defeat. But we are not giving up. We will never leave the future to the others. "We lost a battle, but we didn't lose our desire to fight for a more just world. "Thank you for these wonderful years of work together. The future returns, sooner or later".
