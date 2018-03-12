Italy split in two by foul weather

Rome
12/03/2018
Rome, March 12 - Italy has been split in two by a new wave of bad weather, which has brought torrential rain to northern and central regions, while the south enjoys the sunshine. The downpours have caused major disruption. The Chiusi-Florence train line was closed in Tuscany due to damage caused by the weather. A person was injured when a rock hit a car on the A1 highway between Incisa and South Florence due to a landslide. There is high water (Acqua alta) in Venice and the level of the River Po has risen by two metres in 24 hours. The weather is forecast to get worse.
