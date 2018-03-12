Stanley Kubrick memorabilia to be auctioned March 27

Turin, March 12 - Nineteen years after the death of Stanley Kubrick, auction house Aste Bolaffi has announced it will sell the most important collection of memorabilia of the iconic filmmaker's work and life. The items, which come from the collection of his former assistant Emilio D'Alessandro and wife Janette, will be auctioned on March 27 in Turin at the Sala Bolaffi. Items to go on sale include the clapperboard from Kubrick's 1999 movie Eyes Wide Shut and Jack Torrance's burgundy jacket in The Shining (1980). Other pieces to be auctioned include personal belongings and pieces from Kubrick's sets, collected by D'Alessandro, who worked for the famously reclusive director from 1971 and 1999 and became a trusted friend. D'Alessandro began working for Kubrick as a driver and established a personal relationship with him, which he also spoke about in a book. The filmmaker paid tribute to D'Alessandro in Eyes Wide Shut, giving him a cameo role and his name to a bar in New York attended by the doctor played by Tom Cruise. And from that bar comes the large banner - Caffè da Emilio - to be auctioned with a starting price of 1,000 euros. From the same set, the New York city rebuilt in Pinewood Studios, other items to go on sale include the film's original clapperboard, with a starting price of 5,000 euros, one of the coats and a watch worn by Tom Cruise during filming, to be auctioned with a starting price of 3,000 euros each. From The Shining, Kubrick's work that redefined horror movies, Bolaffi will auction one of the most iconic garments in the history of cinema - the burgundy velvet jacket worn by Jack Torrance - with a starting price 10 thousand euros. The jacket was worn by the actor Jack Nicholson during most of the film, a key feature of the character during his stay at the Overlook Hotel. Other items from the movie to go on sale include seven colored key chains with room numbers (1,000 euros) and two rugs from the Colorado Lounge, the room where the protagonist "works" on his novel (2,000 euros each). A particularly rare piece is the long segment of the original film with a scene of Wendy, Torrance's wife, carrying her son Danny in her arms. Kubrick gave the segment to D'Alessandro although he was known for burning all parts of a film once the montage was finished (3,000 euros). From Kubrick's harrowing and characteristically eccentric film about Vietnam, Full Metal Jacket (1987), cult objects to go on sale include one of Sergeant Hartman's hats, a symbol of the violent and strict Marines instructor who is the protagonist of the first part of the film (starting price 3,000 euros). Another item is the green military jacket used by Kubrick on set with his name printed on it (starting price 10,000 euros). Also on sale is a vinyl with the original soundtrack of the film composed by Kubrick's daughter and an autograph for his assistant - "To Emilio with Love, S. Kubrick" - (starting price 2,000 euros). There will also be props from the 1971 movie A Clockwork Orange (from 1,000 euros), a tricorn hat designed for Barry Lyndon by Milena Canonero, the award-winning Italian costume designer, who won her first Oscar for this film (from 1,000 euros). From the same set is a binder that contained the film's script divided by scene (starting price 2,000 euros). This auction also offers the opportunity to rediscover a real cult object: Stanley Kubrick's orange canvas bag with a black shoulder strap. The "Tenba 2" was the first camera bag with a minimalist and lightweight design (starting price 8,000 euros) and the director never parted with it. The bag is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after items of the auction and also one of the most personal items up for sale, in addition to the handwritten notes by Kubrick addressed to Emilio and Jannette. The auction's catalogue closes with one of the last signed notes left by the director to his lifelong friend: "This is the last mail pickup. I am very sad ", signed "S".