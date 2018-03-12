Vaccine goal achieved, 95% coverage - ISS (3)

Rome

Rome, March 12 - Giovanni Rezza, the head of the infectious diseases department of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Monday that the goal of a government decree making vaccinations obligatory for admission to public nurseries and schools has been achieved. "We have over 95% of children vaccinated for the six-in-one vaccine, so the threshold that makes it possible to have collected immunity has been reached," Rezza said. "We've had an increase of about 6% for the measles (vaccine) so we are close to that threshold in this case too. "The numbers show that vaccinations have increased and this was the objective of the decree, not to punish parents who fail to comply. "Vaccines, above all, are a right". A deadline for parents to have their children compliant with the law passed at the weekend. Last week it was estimated that around 30,000 children are not in compliance with the law.

