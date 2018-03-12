Body of elderly woman found tied-up at home (2)

Montegiorgio, March 12 - The dead body of a 79-year-old woman was found late on Sunday tied-up in bed in her home in Montegiorgio, in the central province of Fermo, sources said Monday. The body of Maria Biancucci, whose hands and feet were tied up, was found by her son, who lived with the woman. The house was in disorder but there were no signs of violence on the body, sources said. Carabinieri suspect that the woman died during a robbery that went wrong.