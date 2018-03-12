Middle-school teacher accused of sex with pupils (2)

Cuneo

33-year-old also accused of giving drugs to minors

Cuneo, March 12 - A 33-year-old teacher at a middle school in the northern province of Cuneo is accused by investigators of having had relationships with some adolescent pupils which, in some cases, led to sexual acts, sources said on Monday. The teacher, who is also the coach of a female softball team, is accused of having given drugs to minors too. The probe was opened following a report by the parents of a girl. The teacher has been notified by finance police that he is banned from residing the province of Cuneo, the sources said.

