Never resign selves to inequality- pope to politicians (2)

Vatican City, March 12 - Pope Francis told a group of French lawmakers that they should never resign themselves to social injustice during an audience in the Vatican on Monday. "You are called on to always be close to others, especially people in precarious situations," the pope said, "to never resign yourselves to social inequality, the root of society's evils, but to promote an integral ecological conversion at the service of safeguarding our common home". He added that the Catholic Church has "esteem" for "political commitment when it is moved by the will to create favorable conditions to coexistence that respects differences, is attentive to precarious situations, to the most fragile people. "Political greatness is shown when, in difficult moments, one works on the basis of great principles, thinking of the long-term common good".