Suspected 'tomb looters' arrested (2)

Turin, March 12 - Carabinieri police on Monday notified 15 people that they have been put under house arrest in relation to alleged illegal activities at Turin's 'Parco' cemetery, sources said. They are suspected, among other things, of stealing precious items from coffins during burial and exhumation procedures. They faces charges including criminal association for corruption, falsification of public documents, expropriation and receiving stolen goods. The probe was sparked by a report filed by Michela Favaro, the CEO of the A.F.C. Torino cemetery-services company, sources said.