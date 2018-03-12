We're all equally responsible - Mattarella (3)

Rome, March 12 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday repeated his call for responsibility after no clear winner emerged from this month's general election. He told a group of young people at the presidential palace that Italy's destiny was a "common" one and that we are all equally responsible for the "future". "I have great faith in Italy's future and you are one of the reasons," he added. Mattarella is set to have a key role in attempts to form a new government as he will decide to whom to give a mandate to try to do so. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is the top individual party in the new parliament with 33% of the vote, but the centre-right coalition as a whole got around 37%. Neither has enough seats in parliament to form a majority. Mattarella is likely to stress to all parties the importance of making compromises to ensure Italy has an executive. The mandate is expected to go to M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio or League leader Matteo Salvini, whose party was the centre-right group that won most votes. The premier designate may seek to win the support of the centre-left Democratic Party, which won under 20% of the vote. But most of the senior PD figures, including outgoing leader Matteo Renzi, have ruled out backing a government led by the M5S or the centre right.