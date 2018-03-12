Rome

PD set to close Renzi era

Ex-premier again rules out supporting govt with M5S or League

PD set to close Renzi era

Rome, March 12 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is set to wrap up its period under the leadership of ex-premier Matteo Renzi at a meeting of its directorate on Monday. Renzi announced he was quitting after the PD's dreadful showing in this month's general election. "My time at the helm of the PD is over," Renzi said in an interview published in Monday's Corriere della Sera. The outgoing leader reiterated that the PD would not back a government led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the party that won most votes in the election, or the League, the top party in the centre-right coalition, which emerged as the top alliance. "There is no executive with the M5S or the League that we can support," he said.

