Unvaccinated children risk being turned away from school

Rome, March 12 - Children who are not in compliance with a new law making vaccinations obligatory for admission to nurseries and schools risk being turned away on Monday, the national association of head teachers has said. The association released the statement after a vaccinations deadline passed at the weekend. It said parents must now either present documentation showing that the obligatory vaccinations have been done or a booking for them to be done in the future. Last week it was estimated that around 30,000 children are not in compliance with the law.