Rome

Unvaccinated children risk being turned away from school

Deadline to comply with law on vaccines passed at weekend

Unvaccinated children risk being turned away from school

Rome, March 12 - Children who are not in compliance with a new law making vaccinations obligatory for admission to nurseries and schools risk being turned away on Monday, the national association of head teachers has said. The association released the statement after a vaccinations deadline passed at the weekend. It said parents must now either present documentation showing that the obligatory vaccinations have been done or a booking for them to be done in the future. Last week it was estimated that around 30,000 children are not in compliance with the law.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato

Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato

di Maurizio Licordari

L’appello disperato di Lorenzo Crespi

L’appello disperato di Lorenzo Crespi

di Costanza Villari

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Auto pirata investe due pedoni sul corso Cavour

Auto pirata investe due pedoni sul corso Cavour, un arresto

Omicidio Rocco Molè un pentito “canta”

Omicidio Rocco Molè un pentito “canta”

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33