Soccer: Juventus overtake Napoli at top of Serie A

Rome, March 12 - Champions Juventus seized the Serie A top spot on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Udinese thanks to a Paulo Dybala double, while Napoli dropped to second place after being held 0-0 at fifth-placed Inter. Juve, who are aiming for a seventh consecutive league title, have 71 points from 27 games, while Napoli have 70 points from 28. The Turin giants can extend their lead to four points if they beat Atalanta at home on Wednesday in a game that was postponed due to snow. Third-placed AS Roma have 56 points after thrashing Torino 3-0. Fourth-placed Lazio, who have 53, drew 2-2 at Cagliari thanks to a remarkable last-gasp back-heel lob by Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile. AC Milan are sixth after continuing their good form with a 1-0 win at Genoa.