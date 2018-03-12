Three teachers arrested for physical abuse of kids (2)

Rome
12/03/2018
Rome, March 12 - Three teachers at an infants school in Pomezia, near Rome, were put under house arrest on Monday for allegedly subjecting children aged between three and five to physical, emotional and psychological violence, sources said. Some children were insulted and humiliated in various ways in front of the whole class, the sources said. The arrests follow an investigation by carabinieri sparked by a report by four young mothers.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato
di Maurizio Licordari
L’appello disperato di Lorenzo Crespi
di Costanza Villari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online