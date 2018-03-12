Rome

Three teachers arrested for physical abuse of kids (2)

Children aged 3-5 allegedly humiliated too

Rome, March 12 - Three teachers at an infants school in Pomezia, near Rome, were put under house arrest on Monday for allegedly subjecting children aged between three and five to physical, emotional and psychological violence, sources said. Some children were insulted and humiliated in various ways in front of the whole class, the sources said. The arrests follow an investigation by carabinieri sparked by a report by four young mothers.

