Soccer: Serie A bids emotional farewell to Astori

Rome
12/03/2018
Rome, March 12 - Serie A bid an emotional farewell at the weekend to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died of a cardiac arrest the previous week before his team were set to play against Udinese. Many were brought to tears, including Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon, as a minute's silence was held at the top-flight grounds. Play was also halted 13 minutes into Fiorentina's first match without their captain, a tribute to Astori's shirt number, 13. The Florence side won the match against bottom side Benevento 1-0.
