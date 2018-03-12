Rome

Soccer: Serie A bids emotional farewell to Astori

Fiorentina beat Benevento 1-0 in first game without captain

Soccer: Serie A bids emotional farewell to Astori

Rome, March 12 - Serie A bid an emotional farewell at the weekend to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died of a cardiac arrest the previous week before his team were set to play against Udinese. Many were brought to tears, including Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon, as a minute's silence was held at the top-flight grounds. Play was also halted 13 minutes into Fiorentina's first match without their captain, a tribute to Astori's shirt number, 13. The Florence side won the match against bottom side Benevento 1-0.

