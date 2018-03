'Ironman' Zanda to have feet, hand amputated

Cagliari, March 9 - Italian 'ironman' Roberto 'Massiccione' Zanda is to have his feet and right hand amputated after suffering frostbite in the Yukon Arctic Ultra race in Canada and Alaska last month. Aosta-based specialists have been unable to save his limbs, which were subjected to -50 C temperatures for 17 hours in the 400km ultramarathon, medical sources said Friday. "The operation will be long and delicate," said Zanda's partner Giovanna Caria, adding that "Roberto is calm". A Turin-based prosthetics firm, Officina Ortopedica Maria Adelaide, on Friday offered to supply Cagliari-born Zanda with the artificial limbs.