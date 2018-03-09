Next govt shd focus on jobs - Bassetti (3)

Turin
09/03/2018
Turin, March 9 - The next government should make jobs its top priority, Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said Friday. "The next government, whatever it is, and however it is formed, will have to focus on jobs in the first place," he said. "There are too many disasters around. There is the risk that a whole generation will arrive at retirement age without having ever really worked. Jobs are not only an economic fact, they are a mission, a gift from Gods, a way of feeling useful to others, a way of being with others," he said on the 150th anniversary of a Turin basilica.
