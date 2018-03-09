Turin

Next govt shd focus on jobs - Bassetti (3)

Whole generation risks not ever working - CEI chief

Next govt shd focus on jobs - Bassetti (3)

Turin, March 9 - The next government should make jobs its top priority, Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said Friday. "The next government, whatever it is, and however it is formed, will have to focus on jobs in the first place," he said. "There are too many disasters around. There is the risk that a whole generation will arrive at retirement age without having ever really worked. Jobs are not only an economic fact, they are a mission, a gift from Gods, a way of feeling useful to others, a way of being with others," he said on the 150th anniversary of a Turin basilica.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33