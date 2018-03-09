New Pompeii district to be uncovered with lasers, drones, VR

Pompeii, March 9 - An entire quarter of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii is set to be uncovered using drones, lasers and virtual reality, the director-general of the site, Massimo Osanna, said Friday. The new hi-tech digs will take place to the north of the already discovered city, an area that has been unexplored since the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD that buried Pompeii in ash. Measuring a half-hectare in Regio V, the new area includes a buried alley with buildings along it including homes, shops and taverns. "We expect great discoveries," Osanna said.