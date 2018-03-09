Factory worker stabbed to death near Venice (3)

Venice, March 9 - A Romanian factory worker was found dad Friday morning at Mira near Venice with a stab wound to the throat. Police said they thought another Romanian living with him had killed him. Police later arrested the alleged perp, 28-year-old Georgian Bejenaru Ionut, for the suspected murder of 36-year-old flatmate Gheorghe Suta. The pair had been rowing for some time over issues linked to living on top of one another and issues with their work at the Fincantieri shipyard at Marghera, police said. The victim, who had been in Italy for many years, was the direct superior of the alleged killer, who had been in the country for only a few months, police said. Suta was too bossy and wasted no chance to humiliate Ionut, the killer had complained, police said.