Soccer: De Vrij no-show at NADO hearing (2)

Soccer: De Vrij no-show at NADO hearing

Dutch defender just needs to give 'bureaucratic explanations'

Rome, March 9 - Lazio's Netherlands defender Stefan De Vrij was summoned to appear before sporting prosecutors of anti-doping agency NADO Italia Friday but failed to show. De Vrij did not attend today's hearing, sending club doctors in his stead, and the NADO put off the player's hearing, stressing that he must come in person The player "must only give bureaucratic-regulation explanations" Lazio sources said. They said he has been asked to clear up issues linked to an anti-doping test after a Serie A match between Lazio and Verona on February 19. De Vrij has not been banned and is available for Lazio's next match against Cagliari on Sunday. The Romans confirmed later that De Vrij will be with the squad in Cagliari. They said his hearing had been put off until "next week".

