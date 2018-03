Rugby: Italy change one for Wales trip (2)

Cardiff, March 9 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made one change to the side that lost 34-17 to France in Marseilles for Sunday's trip to play Wales in Cardiff. Zebre three quarter back Giulio Bisegni comes in at outside centre in place of Tommaso Boni. "The roof of the stadium will be closed and that's fine by us," said O'Shea at the prematch press conference. "We've come here to play, to show off our rugby. "To explode the myths that see Italy as a defensive side and only strong in the pack: we're on the right track and we want to reaffirm that". Here is the team: 15 Minozzi, 14 Benvenuti, 13 Bisegni, 12 Castello, 11 Bellini, 10 Allan, 9 Violi, 8 Parisse, 7 Mbandà, 6 Negri, 5 Budd, 4 Zanni, 3 Ferrari, 2 Ghiraldini, 1 Lovotti. On the bench: 16 Fabiani, 17 Quaglio, 18 Pasquali, 19 Ruzza, 20 Licata, 21 Palazzani, 22 Canna, 23 Hayward.