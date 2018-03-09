Factbox: M5S's basic income

Rome, March 9 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) proposal to introduce a basic-income benefit, the so-called 'citizenship wage', was a key part of the anti-establishment group's electoral campaign. Indeed, many people reportedly made enquiries about how to apply for the benefit in southern Italy after the M5S emerged as the top party following the March 4 general election, even though the vote produced a hung parliament and a new government has not yet been formed. The benefit would be for single people resident in Italy and over 18 and families in poverty. The benefit would ensure singles have a monthly income of 780 euros. If an applicant has no income, they would get the full amount. If they have earnings, but under 780 euros, the benefit would take them up to the minium threshold - a person earning 400 euros a month, for example, would get an additional 380. To get the benefit, applicants would be obliged to sign up to a job centre and the benefit would be withdrawn if they reject more than three job offers. The basic income for a family would depend how many people are in it. For a family of four made up of two adults and two children, for example, it would be 1,638 euros.