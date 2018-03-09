M5S wd be boosted by PD-League-FI govt - Di Maio (3)

Rome, March 9 - Support for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would be boosted by a hypothetical government between the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the rightwing populist League and the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday. Speaking to the newly elected M5S MPs, Di Maio said "don't worry, we'll go into government" but "if there is a PD-FI-League government we'll get some popcorn and see our support rise even more". The M5S emerged as the party from Sunday's general election with some 32% of the vote but without a working majority. There is little prospect of the PD teaming up with FI and the League as it has vowed to remain in opposition, analysts say.