Some 30,000 kids non compliant on vaccines - expert (2)

Rome, March 9 - Carlo Signorelli, the former president of the Italian Hygiene Society, estimated on Friday that around 30,000 children under six in Italy are not in compliance with a new law making vaccinations compulsory for nursery and school admission. A deadline for parents to present the vaccine documentation expires on Saturday. Signorelli said it is impossible to tell how many children will actually be excluded from schools or nurseries as the local authorities are likely to implement the laws in different ways.