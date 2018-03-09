Man shoots dead wife then self in Turin (4)

Turin, March 9 - A 90-year-old Italian man shot his 88-year-old wife and them himself dead in Turin on Friday,police said. The woman suffered from Alzheimer's and was having trouble recognising people, sources said, in explaining the former electrician's actions. They said he might have been afraid she would suffer more, or that she might be left on her own. The suspected murder-suicide took place in the Borgo Vittoria district of the northern Italian city. The bodies were found in two armchairs in the couple's home, police said. An emergency team was called to the scene and could only establish the couple were dead.