Steel companies to be hit by US tariffs-Federacciai (3)

Worrid by trade war - Gozzi

Rome, March 9 - Several Italian steel companies will be hit by planned US tariffs, the head of steel company association Federacciai, Antonio Gozzi, told ANSA Friday. "We are assessing the exact repercussions on individual Italian firms but it is clear that some companies will be hard hit, like for example Valbruna, which exports over 40,000 tonnes of stainless steel to the United States," he said. Gozzia said "it is a serious thing which, like all unilateral measures, is very dangerous and risks triggering trade wars".

