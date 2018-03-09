Soccer: Cagliari's Joao Pedro fails doping test (3)

Rome, March 9 - Cagliari's Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro has been suspended after failing a doping test performed following his side's Serie A match against Sassuolo on February 11, sources said Friday. The 25-year-old tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic medication which disguises doping drugs, the sources said. He also failed a drugs test after a match at Chievo on February 17, the sources said. He risks a two-year ban. Joao Pedro is the second top-flight player to fail a dope test this season, after Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni in September. Joao Pedro has so far this season scored five goals for Cagliari, which is 15th in Serie A, four points above the drop zone. After a solid start his form dropped away and he became prone to bad-tempered performances which culminated in him hitting Fiorentina striker Federico Chiesa off the ball and getting a four-match ban. Friday was Joao Pedro's 26th birthday.