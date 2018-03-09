Rome

Soccer: Cagliari's Joao Pedro fails doping test (3)

Brazilian forward tests positive for hydrochlorothiazide

Soccer: Cagliari's Joao Pedro fails doping test (3)

Rome, March 9 - Cagliari's Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro has been suspended after failing a doping test performed following his side's Serie A match against Sassuolo on February 11, sources said Friday. The 25-year-old tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic medication which disguises doping drugs, the sources said. He also failed a drugs test after a match at Chievo on February 17, the sources said. He risks a two-year ban. Joao Pedro is the second top-flight player to fail a dope test this season, after Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni in September. Joao Pedro has so far this season scored five goals for Cagliari, which is 15th in Serie A, four points above the drop zone. After a solid start his form dropped away and he became prone to bad-tempered performances which culminated in him hitting Fiorentina striker Federico Chiesa off the ball and getting a four-match ban. Friday was Joao Pedro's 26th birthday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33