Confindustria, unions ink new contract deal (3)

Rome, March 9 - Industrial employers' group Confindustria and trade unions on Friday signed a new contract setting up a new model for collective bargaining and industrial relations in Italy. Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia signed the accord with CGIL leader Susanna Camusso, CISL leader Annamaria Furlan and UIL leader Carmelo Barbagallo after the deal was agreed on February 28. The accord confirms two levels of bargaining, national and company or regional level, sets out the criteria for calculating wage rises, introduces overall and minimum economic treatment (Italian acronyms TEC and TEM), and defines for the first time the measure of representation for businesses.