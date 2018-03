Hope PD 'willing' to get out of stalemate - Salvini (3)

Milan, March 9 - Rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday he hoped the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was willing to support a centre-right government to help Italy emerge form its post-election stalemate. "(The PD after (outgoing leader Matteo) Renzi? I hope they're willing to give the country a way out, no matter who emerges from the (PD) primaries," said Salvini in Milan. Asked about PD support for a centre-right government, he said "if everyone says the focus is on jobs, our programme has concrete and achievable proposals on that".