Gladiator film music to be played at Circus Maximus in June

Rome, March 9 - The soundtrack from the 2000 blockbuster film Gladiator will be played by a live orchestra at the Circus Maxiumus on June 8-9, organisers said Friday. While the 200 musicians and choir from the Italian Film Orchestra perform, the film starring Russell Crowe will be projected onto a giant screen at the ancient Roman chariot racing track. Conductor Justine Freer will lead the orchestra and choir, Rome tourism committee chair Carola Penna told ANSA Friday. "A preview of the show,aimed at generating funds for charity, will take place on June 6 inside the Colosseum, for a smaller audience," Penna said.