Brussels

Netherlands signs contract for new EMA building (3)

Dura Vermeer company to complete it by mid-Nov 2019.

Brussels, March 9 - The Dutch government on Friday signed a contract to build a new permanent location for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), whose assignation to Amsterdam Italy and Milan are challenging. Deputy Interior Minister Raymond Knops signed the contract giving the Dura Vermeer company the 255-million-contract to complete the building by mid-November 2019 and maintain it for 20 years, sources said. Italy's appeal to try to get the EMA back for Milan is based on the fact that the temporary location for the agency is allegedly not ready. The EMA was assigned to Amsterdam in a tie-break lottery in November after the Dutch and Italian cities finished level in a vote by EU ministers.

