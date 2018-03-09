M5S to present DEF resolution, prudence on 3% limit (2)

Rome, March 9 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament, will present a resolution in relation to the DEF economic blueprint that Italy needs to pass in the coming months, sources said Friday. The M5S proposal will be for expansive economic policies with public investments and high multiplier effects, the sources said. They added that there will be prudence with regards to breaching the European Union's 3%-deficit-to-GDP-ratio limit, something M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has mooted. "There is waste that can be worked with," said the M5S sources. They added that they expect the outgoing government, which will stay in charge of day-to-day business until a new executive is formed, to make a "courtesy call" to inform the movement of its proposal.