Salvini not ruling out new elections if no govt (2)

Milan, March 9 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday failed to rule out the prospect of another general election if it proves impossible to form a new government on the basis of Sunday's vote, which failed to produce a clear winner. "One thing at a time," Salvini told reporters as he arrived at a meeting of the newly elected League lawmakers when asked about the possibility of return to the ballot box. "There certainly won't be hotchpotch". Salvini said the centre right is gearing up to present a tax-slashing budget soon. Salvini's anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party was the centre-right group to win the most votes in Sunday's general election but the coalition came up short of winning a majority, as did the 5-Star Movement, the biggest single party in the new parliament. "We are working," Salvini said as he arrived at a meeting of newly elected League lawmakers. "An economic budget needs to be prepared by April whatever government there is. "I read that Brussels want new taxes. We will present an alternative budget based on the opposite - fewer taxes. "They will be happy in Brussels because everyone is happy if Italy has growth".