Thousands at funeral of girls murdered by dad

Rome, March 9 - Around 15,000 people were at Cisterna di Latina's Collina dei Pini church and the square outside on Friday for the funeral of Alessia and Martina, two sisters aged eight and 14 who were shot dead by their father last week. The father, Carabinieri police officer Luigi Capasso, also took his own life and shot and critically injured his wife Antonietta Gargiulo, the mother of the murdered girls. Gargiulo is in intensive care and was not able to attend the girls' funeral. The priest presiding over the funeral was heckled during the service after calling for prayers for the father too. "Excuse me, but the family has forgiven (him)," the priest said.

