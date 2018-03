Six arrested for 'demanding protection money'

Rome, March 9 - Six people were arrested by Sicilian police on Friday for allegedly trying to extort the 'pizzo', protection money, from an entrepreneur whose business was laying fibre-optic cables, sources said. The arrested people are suspected of belonging to a Mafia family in the city of Enna or to the Catania Santapaola-Ercolano and Cappello-Bonaccorsi clans, the sources said.