Pope to visit Baltic States Sept 22-25 (2)

Vatican City, March 9 - Pope Francis will visit Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in September, Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke said in statement on Friday. "Welcoming the invitation of the respective heads of state and bishops, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Visit to the Baltic States from 22 to 25 September 2018, visiting the cities of Vilnius and Kaunas in Lithuania; Riga and Aglona in Latvia and Tallinn in Estonia," the statement read. "The program for the visit will be published shortly".