Rome

Italian industrial production prices up 0.7% in Jan - ISTAT

Year-on-year rise of 1.7%

Italian industrial production prices up 0.7% in Jan - ISTAT

Rome, March 9 - ISTAT said Friday that its industrial producer prices index increased by 0.7% in January with respect to the previous month and by 1.7% compared with the same month in 2017. In month-on-month terms, the index increased by 0.8% on domestic market and by 0.2% on non-domestic market, the national statistics agency said. In year-on-year terms, the figures were +1.8% for the domestic market and +1.2% for the non-domestic market.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33