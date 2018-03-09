Italian industrial production prices up 0.7% in Jan - ISTAT

Rome, March 9 - ISTAT said Friday that its industrial producer prices index increased by 0.7% in January with respect to the previous month and by 1.7% compared with the same month in 2017. In month-on-month terms, the index increased by 0.8% on domestic market and by 0.2% on non-domestic market, the national statistics agency said. In year-on-year terms, the figures were +1.8% for the domestic market and +1.2% for the non-domestic market.