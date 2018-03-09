Caltanisseta

Ex-FI senator Dell'Utri's sentence review petition rejected

Serving 7 years for mafia links, in hospital for ill health

Ex-FI senator Dell'Utri's sentence review petition rejected

Caltanisseta, March 9 - The second section of the Caltanissetta appeals court on Thursday rejected a request for a review of the sentence handed down to Marcello Dell'Utri, a former aide of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi serving seven years in jail for mafia links. The petition for a review of the sentence handed down to the former Forza Italia (FI) senator was based on a sentence by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which three years ago found fault with Italy for having unfairly tried the former second-in-command of the former Italian domestic intelligence agency SISDE, Bruno Contrada, who was also sentenced for mafia links. Both Contrada and Dell'Utri were sentenced for acts committed prior to 1992. The ECHR's decision, following a lengthy legal battle, led to the Italian Court of Cassation revoking Contrada's sentence. Dell'Utri's lawyers see the two cases as strikingly similar and sent a petition to ECHR, which has not yet responded, as well as to the court of appeals in Palermo, which rejected the appeal. The lawyers took the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled that a review would be the only possibility and the case was assigned to the Caltanisseta court of appeals in September. Dell'Utri will have to spend another year and a half in jail but is currently in hospital detention for ill health.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33