Ex-FI senator Dell'Utri's sentence review petition rejected

Caltanisseta, March 9 - The second section of the Caltanissetta appeals court on Thursday rejected a request for a review of the sentence handed down to Marcello Dell'Utri, a former aide of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi serving seven years in jail for mafia links. The petition for a review of the sentence handed down to the former Forza Italia (FI) senator was based on a sentence by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which three years ago found fault with Italy for having unfairly tried the former second-in-command of the former Italian domestic intelligence agency SISDE, Bruno Contrada, who was also sentenced for mafia links. Both Contrada and Dell'Utri were sentenced for acts committed prior to 1992. The ECHR's decision, following a lengthy legal battle, led to the Italian Court of Cassation revoking Contrada's sentence. Dell'Utri's lawyers see the two cases as strikingly similar and sent a petition to ECHR, which has not yet responded, as well as to the court of appeals in Palermo, which rejected the appeal. The lawyers took the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled that a review would be the only possibility and the case was assigned to the Caltanisseta court of appeals in September. Dell'Utri will have to spend another year and a half in jail but is currently in hospital detention for ill health.