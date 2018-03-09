Lazio Governor Zingaretti to run for PD leadership (3)

Rome, March 9 - Re-elected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti has said he is ready to run for the leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after its poor showing in Sunday's general election. "I'll be there," Zingaretti told La Repubblica in relation to the PD's leadership primaries. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Monday announced he was quitting as PD head after the party won under 20% of the vote in the election. Zingaretti's re-election to the governorship in the region around Rome was one of the few positive notes for the PD last weekend. The governor said he agreed with most other PD bigwigs that the party should not support a government led by the centre right or by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement after the election, which failed to produce a clear winner. "Let's stay in the opposition," he said. He said the reason his list won 341,000 more votes in the regional election than the centre left did in the general election on the same day was down to "good administration and a revamp of the Olive Tree spirit". The Olive Tree was an alliance of centre-left parties that won the 1996 general election as well as the 2006 national vote in a revamped form, remaned as The Union. Zingaretti's governorship platform had the support of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) group, which refused to form an alliance with the PD for the national election or the regional vote in Lombardy. He said the centre left needed "regeneration" while adding that its experience under Renzi "cannot be liquidated".