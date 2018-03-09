Election defeat should be PD's Dunkirk - Calenda (2)

Rome
09/03/2018
Rome, March 9 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday that Sunday's dreadful election result should be the Democratic Party's Dunkirk. Calenda, who signed up to join the PD this week, made the comparison on Twitter when responding to someone who said the party risked being ravaged by mutiny as it is currently without a "captain". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi announced he was quitting as PD chief on Monday. "At the moment, the situation is the opposite. Everyone must take their boat and go to the PD's rescue," Calenda said. "Routs accepted with dignity and honour can pave the way for a future victory. #dunkerque".
