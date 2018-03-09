Rome

Election defeat should be PD's Dunkirk - Calenda (2)

Everyone should get their boat and go to the rescue - minister

Election defeat should be PD's Dunkirk - Calenda (2)

Rome, March 9 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday that Sunday's dreadful election result should be the Democratic Party's Dunkirk. Calenda, who signed up to join the PD this week, made the comparison on Twitter when responding to someone who said the party risked being ravaged by mutiny as it is currently without a "captain". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi announced he was quitting as PD chief on Monday. "At the moment, the situation is the opposite. Everyone must take their boat and go to the PD's rescue," Calenda said. "Routs accepted with dignity and honour can pave the way for a future victory. #dunkerque".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33