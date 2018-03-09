Lazio Governor Zingaretti to run for PD leadership (2)

Rome, March 9 - Re-elected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti has said he is ready to run for the leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after its poor showing in Sunday's general election. "I'll be there," Zingaretti told La Repubblica in relation to the PD's leadership primaries. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Monday announced he was quitting as PD head after the party won under 20% of the vote in the election. Zingaretti's re-election to the governorship in the region around Rome was one of the few positive notes for the PD last weekend. The governor said he agree with most other PD bigwigs that the party should be in the opposition and should not support a government led by the centre right or by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement after the election, which failed to produce a clear winner.