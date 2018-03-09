Rome

Lazio Governor Zingaretti to run for PD leadership (2)

Regional head eyes regeneration of the centre left

Lazio Governor Zingaretti to run for PD leadership (2)

Rome, March 9 - Re-elected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti has said he is ready to run for the leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after its poor showing in Sunday's general election. "I'll be there," Zingaretti told La Repubblica in relation to the PD's leadership primaries. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Monday announced he was quitting as PD head after the party won under 20% of the vote in the election. Zingaretti's re-election to the governorship in the region around Rome was one of the few positive notes for the PD last weekend. The governor said he agree with most other PD bigwigs that the party should be in the opposition and should not support a government led by the centre right or by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement after the election, which failed to produce a clear winner.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33