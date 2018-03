Rome insurance scam busted

Rome, March 9 - Carabinieri police in the Italian capital on Friday morning arrested 16 people including doctors, lawyers and nurses and ordered four others to appear daily before the criminal investigation department. They are being charged with simulating traffic accidents to file fraudulent insurance claims, impersonating individuals and corruption. A total of 207 people are under investigation as part of the inquiry, 78 for criminal association. Carabinieri found that the group constituted a criminal organization and that the fraudulent claims totaled over one million euros.