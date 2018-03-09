Soccer: Milan, Lazio face uphill task in Europa League

Rome, March 9 - AC Milan and Lazio both face tough tasks to reach the Europa League quarterfinals after the former lost the first leg of their last-16 clash 2-0 to Arsenal at the San Siro and the Rome side were held 2-2 by Dynamo Kiev at home on Thursday. First-half goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey enabled the London club to end Milan's 13-game unbeaten run. Lazio will almost certainly have to win in Kiev next week after Ciro Immobile was denied a winner in the closing seconds by the post.