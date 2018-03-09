Rome

Soccer: Milan, Lazio face uphill task in Europa League

Milan lose first leg to Arsenal 2-2, Rome side draw with Kiev

Soccer: Milan, Lazio face uphill task in Europa League

Rome, March 9 - AC Milan and Lazio both face tough tasks to reach the Europa League quarterfinals after the former lost the first leg of their last-16 clash 2-0 to Arsenal at the San Siro and the Rome side were held 2-2 by Dynamo Kiev at home on Thursday. First-half goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey enabled the London club to end Milan's 13-game unbeaten run. Lazio will almost certainly have to win in Kiev next week after Ciro Immobile was denied a winner in the closing seconds by the post.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

Cane in regalo per una mancata multa: arrestato carabiniere

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

La doppia vita del killer dell'avvocato e quel viaggio in Turchia

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Arrestato il latitante Girolamo Facchineri

Arrestato il latitante
Girolamo Facchineri

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

"Ha vinto M5s, dateci il reddito di cittadinanza", richieste al Caf

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

Pronti a far saltare la caserma dei carabinieri

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33